3 Indonesians latest Sinovac breakthrough cases in Taiwan

Syringes of a vaccine for COVID-19 and models depicting the coronavirus are displayed at the Sinovac factory in Beijing on Sept. 24, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Oct. 25) reported that three of the five imported breakthrough COVID-19 infections that day had been vaccinated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine (CoronaVac).

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after completing the full vaccine schedule. On Monday, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that all five of the imported COVID cases reported that day had qualified as breakthrough infections.

Among these cases, a British man in his 50s (case No. 16,479) and a Taiwanese woman in her 30s (case No. 16,480) had both received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Case Nos. 16,481 and 16,483 are an Indonesian female and Indonesian male in their teens who were vaccinated with Sinovac. Case No. 16,484 is an Indonesian woman in her 20s who also received the Sinovac jab.

However, Lo said that case No. 16,482, another Indonesian female in her teens, is not considered a breakthrough infection because she received her first Sinovac dose in early July, was diagnosed with COVID-19 that same month, and did not receive her second shot until mid-September.