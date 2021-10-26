Taiwan lambasts China's imposition of 'one China' principle at UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York said Beijing’s attempt to impose the “one China” principle on international organizations has led to resentment from Taiwanese and the global community.

Zhang Jun (張軍), permanent representative of the People’s Republic of China to the U.N., recently gave an interview with The Paper and China Media Group. In it he referred to U.N. General Assembly (GA) Resolution 2758 as the reason why Taiwan should be barred from participating in the U.N.

TECO New York on Monday (Oct. 25) refuted Zhang’s comments saying that Resolution 2758 only mentions the issue of Chinese representation and does not mention that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China. It does not authorize Beijing to represent Taiwan in the U.N. system, it added.

“Only the Taiwan government elected through democratic procedures can speak on behalf of the 23.5 million Taiwanese in the international community,” the office said.

Resolution 2758 was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 1971 and recognizes Beijing as the sole representative of China to the U.N. while expelling Taiwan from all U.N.-related agencies.

TECO New York condemned China’s constant misuse of Resolution 2758 to block Taiwan’s international participation. It added that Beijing’s attempt to associate the resolution with the "one China” principle to de-legitimize Taiwan’s sovereignty violates the U.N. principle of universality and goes against its policy of "leave no one out."

Regardless of international law, historical facts, or cross-strait realities, Taiwan is a sovereign country and has never been part of China, the office said. Beijing’s attempt to force its “fictitious” "one China” principle on the international community will only increase Taiwan and the world's aversion towards the Chinese government's bullying, it added.