Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLA plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/26 09:56
Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military turboprop flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Oct. 25) during the daytime, marking the 15th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed missile systems to monitor the PLA plane.

After sending 149 military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone at the start of the month (Oct. 1-4), the last 11 intrusions have seen a reduction in the number of Chinese aircraft in the zone.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flightpath of Chinese plane on Oct. 25. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/10/25 08:23
Taiwanese officials criticize retired general for 'whitewashing' China's ADIZ incursions
Taiwanese officials criticize retired general for 'whitewashing' China's ADIZ incursions
2021/10/22 13:23
Four Chinese fighter jets intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese fighter jets intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/10/22 10:32
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
2021/10/21 18:17
The skies over the South China Sea
The skies over the South China Sea
2021/10/21 10:38

Updated : 2021-10-26 10:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities