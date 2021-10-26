Falcons activate OT McGary from COVID-19 reserve list

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) and cornerback Darren Hall (34) congratulate kicker Younghoe Koo (7) after he kicked the game-winning f... Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) and cornerback Darren Hall (34) congratulate kicker Younghoe Koo (7) after he kicked the game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Falcons defeated the Dolphins 30-28. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons activated offensive lineman Kaleb McGary from the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

McGary missed a 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins after starting the first five games for the Falcons (3-3). Jason Spriggs took his place at right tackle.

Cornerback T.J. Green was released to make room for McGary.

The Falcons also signed cornerback Luther Kirk to the practice squad and released Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

