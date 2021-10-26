Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Falcons activate OT McGary from COVID-19 reserve list

By Associated Press
2021/10/26 05:53
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) and cornerback Darren Hall (34) congratulate kicker Younghoe Koo (7) after he kicked the game-winning f...

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) and cornerback Darren Hall (34) congratulate kicker Younghoe Koo (7) after he kicked the game-winning f...

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons activated offensive lineman Kaleb McGary from the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

McGary missed a 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins after starting the first five games for the Falcons (3-3). Jason Spriggs took his place at right tackle.

Cornerback T.J. Green was released to make room for McGary.

The Falcons also signed cornerback Luther Kirk to the practice squad and released Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-26 08:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities