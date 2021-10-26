Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tesla, Moderna rise; Kimberly-Clark, Restaurant Brands fall

By Associated Press
2021/10/26 04:24
Tesla, Moderna rise; Kimberly-Clark, Restaurant Brands fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bloom Energy Corp., up $7.50 to $27.69.

The developer of fuel cell systems expanded its partnership with South Korea's SK Group.

Tesla Inc., up $115.18 to $1,024.86.

Rental car company Hertz will buy 100,000 vehicles from the electric car maker.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $6.48 to $246.88.

The digital payments company denied reports it's pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $2.93 to $130.11.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues cut its profit forecast as it faces supply chain problems.

Valero Energy Corp., up $1.70 to $82.69.

Energy prices were mixed and helped support energy stocks.

Moderna Inc., up $23.02 to $349.56.

The biotechnology company announced encouraging data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 to 12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.67 to $39.34.

The metals mining company gained ground along with rising copper prices.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., down $3.11 to $58.85.

The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains reported weak third-quarter revenue.

Updated : 2021-10-26 06:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'