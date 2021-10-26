Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/10/26 02:51
Egypt's president says he won't extend state of emergency

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president said Monday he will not extend the state of emergency that had been imposed across the country for more than four years.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced his decision in a Facebook post. He said the move came because “Egypt has become an oasis of security and stability in the region.”

Egypt imposed a state of emergency in April 2017, following deadly church bombings and attacks on Coptic Christians that have killed more than 100 people and wounded scores. The government extended the order every three months after that.

The state of emergency allows for arrests without warrants, the swift prosecution of suspects and the establishment of special courts.

The emergency measure technically ended over the weekend.

Updated : 2021-10-26 04:06 GMT+08:00

