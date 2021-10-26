Major business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for August, 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for September, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October, 10 a.m.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Robinhood Markets Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.