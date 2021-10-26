Mayfield not practicing; Browns begin preparing for Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches players warm up for an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in C... Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches players warm up for an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains out with a left shoulder injury that could sideline him for this week's game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield was not on the practice field during the portion of Monday's practice open to reporters. He didn't play against Denver on Thursday night, when it was disclosed he also has a fracture in his non-throwing shoulder along with a completely torn labrum.

Coach Kevin Stefanski will speak to reporters after practice.

Case Keenum started for Mayfield and led Cleveland to a 17-14 win over the Broncos.

Mayfield initially injured his shoulder on Sept. 19. He was playing with a harness to stabilize his shoulder when he broke part of his humerus bone after being tripped during a game against Houston.

There wasn't time for Mayfield to get the swelling out of his shoulder last week, and he could benefit from more rest. He had started 53 consecutive games before sitting out against the Broncos.

Mayfield was out on Monday along with receiver Jarvis Landry, safety John Johnson III, tight end David Njoku, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and center JC Tretter.

The Browns (4-3) did get some positive news as running back Nick Chubb practiced for the first time since missing his second straight game with a calf injury. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin also returned from a knee injury that kept him out of two games.

Also, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is practicing today while dealing with a sprained right shoulder.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL