Sheriff: US soldier killed grandfather; great-grandmother

By Associated Press
2021/10/25 23:09
CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.

Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott, 24, was indicted last week on two counts of murder in Chester County, Sheriff Max Dorsey said in a statement.

Military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend, Dorsey said.

Gene Rogers, 61, and his 78-year-old mother Billie Rogers were found shot to death in their Richburg home on June 21, 2020, authorities said.

Chester County deputies, state police, the FBI and investigators from the Army and Navy have all been investigating the killings over the past 16 months, the sheriff said.

Scott is at the Chester County jail awaiting a bond hearing. Court records did not indicate if he has a lawyer.

Updated : 2021-10-26 00:41 GMT+08:00

