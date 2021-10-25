Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/25 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 5 5 0 0 10 22 14
Buffalo 5 3 1 1 7 14 13
Detroit 6 3 2 1 7 20 13
Boston 4 3 1 0 6 14 7
Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 15 6
Toronto 6 2 3 1 5 12 9
Ottawa 5 2 3 0 4 10 9
Montreal 6 1 5 0 2 10 8
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Rangers 6 4 1 1 9 14 2
Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 18 6
Pittsburgh 5 3 0 2 8 23 13
Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 15
N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 0
New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 11 11
Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 15 14
Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 18 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 22 7
Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 17 12
Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 11 3
Winnipeg 5 2 2 1 5 20 11
Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 15 7
Nashville 6 2 4 0 4 17 8
Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 8 5
Chicago 6 0 5 1 1 12 5
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 24 14
San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 4
Vancouver 6 3 2 1 7 18 0
Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 11 2
Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 17 5
Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 8
Seattle 6 1 4 1 3 13 2
Vegas 5 1 4 0 2 10 8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, San Jose 3

Nashville 5, Minnesota 2

Detroit 6, Chicago 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Vegas 0

Monday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-25 23:33 GMT+08:00

