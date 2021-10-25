ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

Monday At Sibur Arena St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $932,370 Surface: Hardcourt indoor ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Monday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Egor Gerasimov (8), Belarus, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka (6), Japan, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (4), Serbia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Botic van de Zandschulp (1), Netherlands, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Emil Ruusuvuori (5), Finland, def. Dmitry Popko, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (2), Japan, 7-5, 6-4.