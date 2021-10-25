Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

By Associated Press
2021/10/25 21:54
ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

Monday At Sibur Arena St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $932,370 Surface: Hardcourt indoor ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Monday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Egor Gerasimov (8), Belarus, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka (6), Japan, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (4), Serbia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Botic van de Zandschulp (1), Netherlands, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Emil Ruusuvuori (5), Finland, def. Dmitry Popko, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Men's Singles Round of 32

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (2), Japan, 7-5, 6-4.

Updated : 2021-10-25 23:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
North Korea tells US to stop supporting Taiwan
North Korea tells US to stop supporting Taiwan