NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|14
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|14
|2
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|18
|6
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|23
|13
|Washington
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|19
|15
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|14
|13
|Detroit
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|13
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|0
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|7
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|11
|Columbus
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|14
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|18
|18
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|6
|Toronto
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|12
|9
|Ottawa
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|10
|9
|Montreal
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|10
|8
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24
|14
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|7
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|17
|12
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|4
|Vancouver
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|18
|0
|Dallas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|11
|3
|Calgary
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|2
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|11
|Anaheim
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|17
|5
|Colorado
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|15
|7
|Nashville
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|17
|8
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|14
|8
|Seattle
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|13
|2
|Vegas
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|10
|8
|Arizona
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|5
|Chicago
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|12
|5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 4, San Jose 3
Nashville 5, Minnesota 2
Detroit 6, Chicago 3
N.Y. Islanders 2, Vegas 0
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.