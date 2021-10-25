SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|15
|10
|Evansville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|13
|14
|Quad City
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Peoria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Fayetteville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|1
|Knoxville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Pensacola
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|10
|Birmingham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|11
|17
|Vermilion County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Roanoke
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Macon
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled