All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 5 5 0 0 10 22 14 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 5 3 1 1 7 14 13 3-1-0 0-0-1 1-1-0 Detroit 6 3 2 1 7 20 13 2-1-1 1-1-0 0-1-1 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 14 7 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 15 6 0-2-1 2-0-0 1-1-0 Toronto 6 2 3 1 5 12 9 2-1-1 0-2-0 2-1-0 Ottawa 5 2 3 0 4 10 9 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Montreal 6 1 5 0 2 10 8 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div N.Y. Rangers 6 4 1 1 9 14 2 0-0-1 4-1-0 0-1-0 Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 18 6 1-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Pittsburgh 5 3 0 2 8 23 13 2-0-1 1-0-1 0-0-0 Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 15 2-0-2 1-0-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 0 0-0-0 3-2-1 0-1-1 New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 11 11 3-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 15 14 3-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 18 18 2-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 22 7 1-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 17 12 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 11 3 1-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 5 2 2 1 5 20 11 2-0-0 0-2-1 1-0-1 Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 15 7 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Nashville 6 2 4 0 4 17 8 1-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 8 5 0-3-0 0-1-1 0-1-0 Chicago 6 0 5 1 1 12 5 0-3-0 0-2-1 0-1-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 24 14 3-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 4 1-0-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 6 3 2 1 7 18 0 0-0-0 3-2-1 1-0-1 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 11 2 0-0-1 2-1-0 0-1-1 Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 17 5 1-1-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 8 1-1-0 0-2-1 1-0-0 Seattle 6 1 4 1 3 13 2 0-1-0 1-3-1 0-2-0 Vegas 5 1 4 0 2 10 8 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, San Jose 3

Nashville 5, Minnesota 2

Detroit 6, Chicago 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Vegas 0

Monday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.