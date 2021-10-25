Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/25 22:00
NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98
New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140
N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175
Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164
Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128
Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165
Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127
Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180
Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185
Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176
Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146
Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162
Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 7 0 0 1.000 225 114
L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146
San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149
Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 17, Denver 14

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 30, Miami 28

Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 17

Green Bay 24, Washington 10

N.Y. Giants 25, Carolina 3

New England 54, N.Y. Jets 13

Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3

L.A. Rams 28, Detroit 19

Las Vegas 33, Philadelphia 22

Arizona 31, Houston 5

Tampa Bay 38, Chicago 3

Indianapolis 30, San Francisco 18

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday, Nov. 1

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.