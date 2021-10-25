FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, Emma Stone arrives at the premiere of "Cruella" at the El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Stone tur... FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, Emma Stone arrives at the premiere of "Cruella" at the El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Stone turns 33 on Nov. 6. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6:

Oct. 31: Actor Lee Grant is 96. Anchorman Dan Rather is 90. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 84. Actor Ron Rifkin (“Alias”) is 83. Actor Sally Kirkland is 80. Actor Stephen Rea (“The Crying Game,” ″V For Vendetta”) is 75. Actor Deidre Hall (“Days Of Our Lives”) is 74. Journalist Jane Pauley is 71. Broadway performer Brian Stokes Mitchell is 64. Director Peter Jackson (“Lord of the Rings”) is 60. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 is 60. Guitarist Johnny Marr of Modest Mouse (and The Smiths) is 58. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 58. Drummer Mikkey Dee of Motorhead and of Scorpions is 58. Actor Rob Schneider is 58. Country singer Darryl Worley is 57. Actor Mike O’Malley (“Glee”) is 56. Guitarist Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys is 55. Musician Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) is 54. Guitarist Rogers Stevens of Blind Melon is 52. Singer Linn Berggren of Ace of Base is 51. Reality show host Troy Hartman (“Extreme Survival,” ″No Boundaries”) is 50. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 48. Actor Piper Perabo is 45. Actor Samaire Armstrong (TV’s “Resurrection”) is 41. Keyboardist Tay Strathairn of Dawes is 41. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas (“American Pie”) is 41. Guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 40. Actor Justin Chatwin (“American Gothic”) is 39. Actor Holly Taylor (“The Americans”) is 24. Actor Danielle Rose Russell (“Legacies,” “The Originals”) is 22. Singer-actor Willow Smith is 21.

Nov. 1: Country singer Bill Anderson is 84. Actor Barbara Bosson (“Murder One,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 82. Actor Robert Foxworth (“Falcon Crest”) is 80. Country singer Kinky Friedman is 77. Actor Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid”) is 72. Music producer David Foster is 72. Actor Belita Moreno (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 72. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 67. Singer Lyle Lovett is 64. Actor Rachel Ticotin is 63. Bassist Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 62. Actor Helene Udy (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 59. Singer Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 59. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 59. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 58. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 58. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 57. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 55. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 52. Actor Toni Collette (“The United States of Tara,” ″Little Miss Sunshine”) is 49. Actor and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 49. Actor Dave Berman (“CSI”) is 48. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 48. “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice is 46. Actor Matt Jones (“Breaking Bad”) is 40. Actor Natalia Tena (“Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” films) is 37. Actor Penn Badgely (“Gossip Girl”) is 35. Actor Max Burkholder (TVs “Parenthood”) is 24. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 24.

Nov. 2: Actor Stefanie Powers is 79. Singer-actor J.D. Souther (“Nashville”) is 76. Actor Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”) is 74. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 63. Actor Peter Mullan (“Trainspotting”) is 62. Singer k.d. lang is 60. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 58. Actor Jenny Robertson (film’s “Bull Durham,” TV’s “Reno 911!”) is 58. Actor Lauren Velez (“Dexter”) is 57. Actor David Schwimmer (“Friends”) is 55. Singer Alvin Chea of Take 6 is 54. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 54. Bassist Fieldy of Korn is 52. Actor Meta Golding (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) is 50. Singer-guitarist John Hampson of Nine Days is 50. Actor Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) is 50. Singer Timothy Christian Riley of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 47. Rapper Nelly is 47. Actor Danny Cooksey (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 46. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie is 46. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”) is 41. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt (“Big Time Rush”) is 31.

Nov. 3: Actor-radio personality Shadoe Stevens (“Dave’s World”) is 75. Singer Lulu is 73. Actor-comedian Roseanne Barr is 69. Actor Kathy Kinney (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 68. Actor Kate Capshaw (“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 68. Comedian Dennis Miller is 68. Singer Adam Ant is 67. Sports commentator Phil Simms is 66. Actor Dolph Lundgren (“Rocky IV”) is 64. Actor Julie Berman (“General Hospital”) is 38. Actor Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor”) is 35. Musician Courtney Barnett is 34. Reality show personality and model Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 26.

Nov. 4: Actor Loretta Swit (“MASH”) is 84. Singer Harry Elston of Friends of Distinction is 83. Singer Delbert McClinton is 81. Actor Ivonne Coll (“Jane the Virgin”) is 74. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 67. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 61. Actor Kathy Griffin is 61. Actor Ralph Macchio is 60. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 60. Saxophonist Tim Burton of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 58. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 52. Rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is 52. TV personality Bethenny Frankel (“Bethenny,” ″Real Housewives of New York”) is 51. Actor Anthony Ruivivar (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble,” “Third Watch”) is 51. Jazz singer Gregory Porter is 50. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 50. Actor Heather Tom (“Bold and the Beautiful,” ″One Life To Live”) is 46. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 46. Actor Emme Rylan (“General Hospital”) is 41.

Nov. 5: Actor Harris Yulin (“The Hurricane,” “Scarface”) is 84. Actor Chris Robinson (“General Hospital”) is 83. Actor Elke Summer is 81. Singer Art Garfunkel is 80. Singer Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits is 74. TV personality Kris Jenner is 66. Actor Nestor Serrano (“24″) is 66. Comedian-actor Mo Gaffney is 63. Actor Robert Patrick (“The X-Files”) is 63. Singer Bryan Adams is 62. Actor Tilda Swinton (“The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” ″Adaptation”) is 61. Actor Michael Gaston (TV’s “Unforgettable,” “The Mentalist”) is 59. Actor-singer Andrea McArdle is 58. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 58. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 56. Actor Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) is 54. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 53. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 53. Actor Sam Rockwell is 53. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 51. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 50. Actor Corin Nemec (“Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 50. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 47. Actor Sebastian Arcelus (“Madam Secretary,” ″House of Cards,”) is 45. Actor Luke Hemsworth (“Westworld”) is 41. Actor Annet Mahendru (“The Americans”) is 36. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 34.

Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb (“Nebraska”) is 92. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 89. Singer P.J. Proby is 83. Actor Sally Field is 75. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 72. TV host Catherine Crier is 67. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 66. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” ″Footloose”) is 64. Actor Lance Kerwin is 61. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 58. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 57. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” ″21 Jump Street”) is 55. Actor Kelly Rutherford (“Melrose Place”) is 53. Actor Ethan Hawke is 51. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” ″Chopped”) is 51. Actor Thandiwe Newton is 49. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 49. Actor Zoe McLellan (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 47. Actor Nicole Dubuc (“Major Dad”) is 43. Actor Taryn Manning is 43. Actor Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary”) is 37. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 35. Actor Emma Stone is 33.