Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/25 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 25, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;18;83%;65%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and less humid;35;26;Sunny;34;26;NW;11;51%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly cloudy;25;13;NE;13;22%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;21;14;Cloudy;21;14;ENE;11;66%;42%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;14;9;Mostly cloudy;14;12;SW;18;89%;36%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;4;-2;Cloudy;2;-3;N;6;66%;16%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;22;11;Turning out cloudy;19;8;NW;8;50%;30%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;13;4;Breezy in the p.m.;11;-8;N;19;59%;20%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;ESE;9;43%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;17;13;Partly sunny;18;12;N;13;59%;24%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;19;16;Partly sunny;21;14;NW;9;78%;40%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;Sunny and nice;31;15;E;5;27%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;30;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;SSE;6;80%;84%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;NE;9;72%;77%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;N;8;63%;60%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;21;12;WNW;15;65%;5%;3

Beijing, China;Sun and some clouds;18;7;Sunshine, pleasant;20;5;N;16;40%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;15;5;Periods of sun;14;4;SSE;14;59%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouding up;11;5;A shower in places;14;7;SW;11;78%;55%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Downpours;18;10;A little a.m. rain;18;10;SE;8;77%;66%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;E;15;83%;89%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;14;2;Rather cloudy;11;4;NNW;7;72%;10%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing, a shower;12;9;Mostly cloudy;14;10;SW;13;77%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;13;2;Mostly cloudy;14;4;ENE;10;66%;6%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;14;2;Mostly cloudy;13;0;NNW;7;68%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;Sunny and hot;34;19;NNW;15;48%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of showers;26;19;A morning shower;30;19;NE;7;39%;53%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;21;10;Partial sunshine;22;12;WNW;7;52%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;NE;14;49%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Thickening clouds;24;15;High clouds;24;16;SE;17;64%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;28;21;A shower and t-storm;28;20;SSE;6;63%;69%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Clearing;33;26;N;15;66%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Rain tapering off;12;10;Clouds breaking;13;8;ENE;17;60%;0%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;NE;8;81%;75%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;11;8;Rather cloudy;12;7;WSW;11;78%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;30;26;Some sun;31;26;NNE;13;74%;14%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;30;20;Rather cloudy, warm;31;19;SSE;16;61%;67%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;33;23;Thunderstorms;30;23;SE;17;79%;85%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;NNW;10;63%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Warmer with some sun;26;12;Not as warm;20;3;NW;17;32%;55%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;32;23;Hazy sun;32;22;N;8;65%;21%;6

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. t-storms;36;24;Clearing, a t-shower;33;24;ESE;9;63%;60%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;12;9;Cloudy and breezy;17;14;SSW;28;80%;72%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;21;9;Clearing;18;6;NE;8;32%;6%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;21;18;Partly sunny;21;18;E;24;77%;30%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun;27;19;Hazy sun;27;21;N;3;65%;41%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;E;16;46%;10%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;9;69%;52%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;10;7;A couple of showers;10;6;WSW;22;90%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NW;13;82%;95%;4

Hong Kong, China;Areas of low clouds;28;20;Clouds and sun;27;22;E;11;69%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;18;54%;23%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;32;19;Hazy sunshine;32;19;NE;9;41%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;25;12;Increasing clouds;25;13;NNW;10;51%;3%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;14;10;Sunshine;16;10;NE;17;67%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;10;72%;75%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;Plenty of sunshine;33;27;NNE;9;56%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;Decreasing clouds;24;15;NNE;12;61%;27%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;Some sun;20;4;N;13;28%;5%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;34;20;Plenty of sun;34;21;NNW;11;33%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;24;13;NW;8;68%;28%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;NNW;15;17%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;8;-2;Mostly sunny;11;1;SSW;13;61%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;16;67%;57%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;S;10;72%;63%;4

Kolkata, India;An afternoon shower;32;25;A passing shower;33;25;N;8;64%;63%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;NE;7;78%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;17;0;Showers around;14;1;E;15;45%;74%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Increasing clouds;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SW;10;79%;64%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;17;14;Clearing;18;14;SSE;13;77%;8%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny, nice;23;13;Mostly sunny;25;12;NNE;9;62%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;16;9;A morning shower;16;14;SW;15;81%;42%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain;16;10;Mostly sunny, cool;20;13;NE;8;51%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Some sun returning;27;24;Partly sunny;28;24;SSW;12;63%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;21;7;Mostly sunny;21;6;SE;5;51%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;NW;15;71%;79%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower or two;30;25;SE;8;82%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;E;8;66%;58%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds;17;7;Mostly sunny;18;9;NNE;12;55%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;10;SSW;6;53%;65%;7

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;29;25;A morning shower;31;23;W;11;73%;52%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;8;0;Mostly cloudy;9;2;SW;14;72%;24%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasing clouds;31;25;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;SSE;14;65%;17%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy this morning;26;13;Sunny and warm;28;19;N;20;56%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Breezy with rain;10;5;NE;25;79%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;4;1;Some sun;7;3;SW;16;63%;5%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;Plenty of sun;34;25;N;11;58%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;30;15;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;ENE;18;49%;28%;12

New York, United States;An afternoon shower;23;13;Rain, some heavy;14;11;NW;35;87%;92%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Mostly sunny;27;13;WSW;11;40%;7%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy this morning;13;3;Breezy in the p.m.;11;-2;SW;21;63%;45%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;14;13;Partly sunny, warmer;21;12;E;13;65%;5%;4

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;12;6;Partly sunny;11;5;SW;9;70%;68%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler, p.m. rain;9;5;Breezy with rain;9;4;NNE;24;90%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and drizzle;30;26;Partly sunny;30;25;SE;16;70%;55%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;8;82%;73%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;9;84%;67%;7

Paris, France;Clearing, a shower;16;7;Variable cloudiness;17;7;SW;8;69%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Brief a.m. showers;16;11;NNW;15;65%;100%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;32;25;Mostly cloudy;32;25;N;11;67%;39%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ESE;17;73%;64%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;22;A t-storm around;33;21;SE;9;54%;42%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning out cloudy;12;3;Periods of sun;13;4;WSW;10;68%;41%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;20;5;Mostly cloudy;19;8;SSW;9;70%;79%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;An afternoon shower;20;12;S;12;67%;76%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;23;14;Mostly sunny;23;12;SSW;9;80%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;A couple of showers;31;24;SE;19;62%;72%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;5;2;P.M. rain, windy;8;3;ESE;29;71%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;10;4;Mostly cloudy;10;8;SSW;12;80%;73%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cooler with a shower;23;20;Mostly cloudy;25;21;SE;12;79%;66%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;SSE;12;25%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Mostly cloudy;21;11;NNW;7;63%;34%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;9;5;Low clouds;8;7;SSW;11;74%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;17;13;Turning cloudy, cool;17;14;WSW;11;74%;32%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;18;A thunderstorm;28;16;ENE;10;71%;57%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;31;25;An afternoon shower;32;24;SSE;12;65%;53%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A t-storm around;24;18;WSW;7;100%;64%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;25;12;Sunny and nice;23;11;NE;9;12%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;30;11;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;SW;12;43%;6%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;23;NE;10;71%;78%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;21;8;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;NNE;4;59%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;13;9;Cloudy with showers;12;10;SW;14;77%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;17;6;Clouds and sun;19;11;WSW;7;71%;65%;3

Shanghai, China;Sun and some clouds;21;14;Partly sunny;22;15;SW;11;59%;17%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;30;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;N;11;67%;79%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;11;0;Mostly sunny;11;1;SE;16;67%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;ESE;13;65%;3%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;9;4;A couple of showers;12;6;W;13;79%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;21;16;ENE;16;52%;12%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;24;21;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;E;18;71%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Milder;10;7;A couple of showers;10;7;SW;13;80%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;Clouds and sun;20;10;ENE;9;33%;12%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, cooler;14;4;Mostly sunny;13;4;ENE;16;47%;10%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;21;10;Mostly sunny;20;10;WSW;8;22%;19%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;26;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;NNE;11;55%;12%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;24;8;Clouds and sun, nice;23;7;E;5;42%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, a shower;17;13;Morning rain;17;13;NNW;26;85%;79%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain;11;7;Rain and drizzle;10;8;N;29;90%;71%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;25;20;A little a.m. rain;23;19;NW;19;75%;88%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;22;17;Breezy in the a.m.;22;16;W;20;76%;12%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;9;-11;Sunny and mild;9;-9;E;10;55%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Rain tapering off;12;10;SSW;13;72%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;13;2;Mostly cloudy;11;6;WNW;5;75%;12%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds breaking;31;20;Clouds and sun, warm;32;20;E;6;58%;23%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;9;2;Mostly cloudy;9;4;SSW;13;75%;55%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;11;3;Mostly cloudy;12;7;W;13;70%;29%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;18;14;Breezy;19;14;NNW;29;79%;30%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;WSW;8;72%;67%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;17;1;Plenty of sunshine;12;-2;NE;4;34%;0%;4

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-25 21:39 GMT+08:00

