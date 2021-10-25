Alexa
Gunman makes off with NT$518,000 in armored car robbery in Taiwan

The ATM at a Taoyuan store had been robbed before when thieves towed the machine away

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/25 17:42
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gunman fired a shot to menace armored car personnel putting cash in a convenience store's ATM, in Taoyuan’s Xinwu District, before making off with about NT$518,000 on Monday (Oct. 25), CNA reported.

Police at Yangmei Precinct said in a Monday press release the gunman entered the Zhongshan East Road store after 10 a.m. and fired a shot to threaten armored car personnel. He then ordered them to hand over the cash cartridges for the ATM, the report said.

The convenience store clerks and armored car personnel were not hurt, the report said. The precinct has formed a task force to track down the robber and police have already found the getaway vehicle.

The ATM at the same store had previously been towed away, the report said.
ATM cash replenishment
Xinwu District
armored car
Taoyuan
task force
Yangmei Precinct
armored car robbery

