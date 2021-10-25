Alexa
RWE Renewables supports Taiwanese farmers and communities

By Taiwan News
2021/10/25 17:20
RWE Renewables, the world’s second-largest offshore wind power developer, held a donation ceremony titled “Rice and Everything Nice” on the lawn of the New Tile House Hakka Cultural District in Zhubei City, Hsinchu County, Taiwan. RWE Renewables purchased premium agricultural products from the Hsinchu region through the Hsinchu County Farmers’ Association and the Hsinchu City Farmers’ Association to donate them to local social welfare groups for distribution to households in need.

The first batch of donated agricultural products was sent on October 15 and the second batch will be sent on October 28 to local social welfare groups that will distribute the boxes of top-quality, tasty, safe and seasonal agricultural products to around 2,000 households in need. The boxes contain premium organic vegetables from small farmers in the Hsinchu region.

At the donation ceremony organized by the Hsinchu County Farmers’ Association, Bragg Chung, President of RWE Renewables Taiwan, noted: “As a corporate citizen in the Hsinchu region, RWE is delighted to work with the Hsinchu County and City Farmers’ Association to purchase organic vegetables and rice from local farmers to donate to welfare groups that support people in long-term care and families in need. In these challenging times of covid-19 it is especially important to eat well and stay healthy.” Li Xiaohua, director-general of the Hsinchu County Farmers’ Association, added: “Taiwanese have a special appreciation for their land and heritage, and so we’re happy to see a company like RWE connect with and commit itself to our farmers and local groups. We look forward to further collaboration with them to serve our communities together.”

Amid the covid epidemic and unusual climate patterns, Taiwan’s beekeeping industry and beekeepers’ livelihood have been seriously affected. To offer long-term support to the Hsinchu County Farmers’ Association and its beekeeping members, RWE Renewables has pledged to donate high-grade beehives as prizes for this year’s Longan Honey Contest to support beekeepers and the good work they do for biodiversity. This way, RWE Renewables seeks to give its global corporate responsibility strategy a local and tangible expression.

Updated : 2021-10-25 17:30 GMT+08:00

