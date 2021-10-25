Vietnam may soon recognize Taiwan's Medigen vaccine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vietnam is considering the recognition of Taiwan's domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC), which would allow passengers inoculated with the jab to enjoy a shortened quarantine when visiting the Southeast Asian Country.

During a meeting of the Foreign and National Defense Committee of the Legislative Yuan on Monday, Taiwan People's Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) expressed concern for Taiwanese entering Vietnam carrying vaccination cards with the Medigen jab. Chiu pointed out that Vietnam currently recognizes vaccine passports for 72 countries and regions, allowing passengers from those places to undergo shortened quarantines.

According to Chiu, Taiwan is already on this list, which is "not surprising considering the close economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries." However, given that Medigen has not yet applied for registration in Vietnam, Chiu expressed concern that Taiwanese passengers with Medigen stamped on their yellow vaccination cards may encounter difficulties.

In response, Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) said the council maintains close communications with The Council of Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce in Vietnam and Richard R.C. Shih (石瑞琦), head of the Taiwan office in Vietnam.

Tung said he hopes the Ministry of Health and Welfare will provide assistance. Tung also revealed that he had heard Vietnam would consider recognizing the Medigen vaccine and hopes to resolve the issue as soon as possible, reported CNA.