MIPIM Asia Awards 2021 Today Reveals the Finest of the Real Estate Industry

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 October 2021 - Where the best of the best in real estate competes to win in Asia's leading regional property awards, the MIPIM Asia Awards 2021 is proud to reveal and congratulate the chosen projects for overcoming the hurdles brought by COVID-19 and for upholding industry standards to the highest level.
This year, 33 property developments have been recognized by the jury panel comprised of prominent property leaders across Asia-Pacific.
After more than a decade hosting the MIPIM Asia Awards, it has become a prestigious event that celebrates remarkably designed properties and the ingenious teams behind it. The awards are open to wide-ranging projects throughout APAC that considers both completed and in-progress developments.
Chaired by François Trausch, Global CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Allianz Real Estate, Germany, the jury panel of 16 industry experts have studied close to 100 entries. The final winners come from 10 countries.
Members of the MIPIM Asia Awards 2021 jury panel are:
1. François TRAUSCH, Global Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer, Allianz Real Estate GMBH, Germany
2. George AGETHEN, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Singapore
3. Henry CHENG, Chongbang Group, CEO & Executive Director, China
4. Stanley CHING, CITIC Capital Holdings, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
5. Donald CHOI, Chinachem Group, CEO, Hong Kong SAR
6. Chris CHOW, LaSalle Investment Management, Senio Managing Director, Hong Kong SAR
7. Harvey COE, Ernst & Young, Partner & Head of Greater China, M&A Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
8. Alison COOKE, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Managing Director - Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
9. Tripp GANTT, Washington State Investment Board, Investment Officer Real Estate, USA
10. George HONGCHOY, Link Asset Management Limited, Executive Director & CEO, Hong Kong SAR
11. Charles LAM, Baring Private Equity Asia, Managing Director Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
12. Nicholas J. LOUP, Chelsfield, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Hong Kong SAR
13. Ellen NG, Warburg Pincus, Head of China Real Estate, Hong Kong SAR
14. Shuji TOMIKAWA, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), President, Japan
15. Nicholas WONG, The Townsend Group, Partner, Hong Kong SAR
16. Richard YUE, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, CEO & CIO, Hong Kong SAR
The final Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners will be decided by the MIPIM Asia community who will soon be able to vote online for their favourite project in each category. Results will be unveiled at the Awards Gala Dinner on December 8 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.
MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2021 WINNERS
BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT
Grand Central
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Wong Tung & Partners Limited
Developer: Urban Renewal Authority, Sino Land Company Limited and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited
Other: CR Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Meinhardt (M&E) Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineer), AECOM Asia Co. Limited (Structural and Geotechnical Engineer / Façade Engineer on Curtain Wall / Town Planning Consultant), MVA Hong Kong Limited (Traffic Consultant), Hirsch Bedner Associates Limited (Interior Designer), Urbis Limited (Landscape Architect), Ramboll Hong Kong Limited (Environmental Consultant for Noise Impact Assessment), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Environmental and Sustainability Consultant)
Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Developer: Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank
Other: Arup Group Limited (Vertical Transportation, Landscape Architect, Fire Engineering), Mva Hong Kong Ltd (Traffic), Shenzhen Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Construction Manager), Beijing Institute Of Architectural Design (Architect of Record), Jangho Group Co., Ltd (Curtain wall & Window Systems)
Wink Hotel Saigon Centre
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Architect: AW² Architecture Workshop – Reda Amalou & Stéphanie Ledoux
Developer: Indochina Kajima Development Company
BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT
Park Hyatt Suzhou
Suzhou, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Gold Mantis Enterprise
Other: China Construction Design International (Local Design Institute), Hersch Bender Associates (Interior Designer)
The Clan Hotel
Singapore, Singapore
Architect: DP Architects Pte Ltd
Developer: Far East Organization
Other: Hexacon Construction Pte Ltd (Main Contractor), KKS International (S) Pte Ltd (ID Consultant), Tinderbox Pte Ltd (Landscape Consultant)
The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko
Tochigi, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
Developer: TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD.
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC BUILDING
Dengyun Art Centre
Fuzhou, China
Architect: Shanghai PTArchitects
Developer: Yango Group & XIANGYU REAL ESTATE
LAND Community Center
Xi'an, China
Architect: Atelier Ping Jiang / EID Arch
Developer: Shaanxi Vanland Real Estate Co., Ltd
Wetland Museum In Huailai
Hebei, China
Architect: Tenio Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd.
Developer: Huailai Forestry Bureau
BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
Far East Square, AMOY Hotel, The Clan Hotel
Singapore, Singapore
Architect: Multiply Architects LLP (Far East Square), DP Architects Pte Ltd (AMOY Hotel, The Clan Hotel)
Developer: Far East Organization
Shanghai EDGE
Shanghai, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Shanghai Kaitong Wenan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
Suzhou International Finance Square
Suzhou, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: The Wharf (Holdings)
Other: WTIL (Associate Architect), East China Architectural Design & Research Institute (Local Design Institute)
BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT
Alibaba Xixi Campus Phase 4
Hangzhou, China
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: Alibaba Group
Other: NBBJ (Landscape Consultant), Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University (Local Design Institute), ARUP (Traffic Consultant / Vertical Transportation), Shanghai Construction Group (Main Contractor)
Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Developer: Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank
Other: Arup Group Limited (Vertical Transportation, Landscape Architect, Fire Engineering), Mva Hong Kong Ltd (Traffic), Shenzhen Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Construction Manager), Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (Architect of Record), Jangho Group Co., Ltd (Curtain wall & window systems)
Wilmar International Headquarters
Singapore, Singapore
Architect: Eric Parry Architects Limited
Developer: Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited
Other: Boustead Projects E&C Pte. Ltd. (Main Contractor), RSP Architects Planners & Engineers Pte. Ltd. (Local Architects, M&E & Structural Engineers), ICN Design International Pte. Ltd. (Landscape Design), Inhabit (Façade and Acoustic), Prime Structures Engineering Pte. Ltd. (Façade Contractor), Steve Leung Design Ltd (Interior Design), Nipek Pte. Ltd. (Lighting Design)
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
Central Market
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: AGC Design Ltd
Developer: Chinachem Group, Urban Renewal Authority
Other: Chinachem Group (Operator), AGC Design Limited (Heritage Consultant), Llewelyn-davies Hong Kong Ltd (Planner), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural & Geotechnical Engineers), AECOM Asia Company Limited (Building Services Engineer), Shadow Design Ltd (Interior Designer), Hong Kong Cultural Imaging Workshop Ltd (Award Submission Consultant)
David Jones Elizabeth Street Flagship Store
Sydney, Australia
Architect: Benoy Limited (Interior Architect), Crone Architects
Developer: David Jones Pty Limited
Other: Mainbrace (Contractor), FPOV (Lighting Consultant)
Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, Re-innovation Project
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, TAISEI CORPORATION
Developer: Sumitomo Reality & Development Co., Ltd.
BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
CHARM PREMIER GRAND MINAMIAZABU
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD
Developer: Hulic Co., Ltd.
Other: CHARM CARE CORPORATION (Operator)
InnoCell
Hong Kong SAR, China
Lead Architect: Leigh & Orange Limited
Developer: Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Other: Leigh & Orange Limited (Interior Designer), Hip Hing Engineering Co. Ltd. (Main Contractor)
Xixi Yunlu
Hangzhou, China
Architect: Hangzhou 9M Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
Developer: Hangzhou Greentown Guixi Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Hongkong Land's Yorkville - The Ring
Chongqing, China
Architect: PH Alpha Design Ltd.
Developer: Hongkong Land Limited
Other: Lead8 (Interior Designer), ASPECT Studios (Landscape Designer), Popjoy Design (Botanical Garden Landscape Designer), Parsons Brinckerhoff (M&E Engineer), WSP (Facade Engineer), Brandston Partnership Inc. (Lighting Consultant)
Seazen Suzhou Wuyue Plaza
Suzhou, China
Architect: Benoy Limited (Interior Architect), CRTKL
Developer: Seazen Group
YUE City
Guangzhou, China
Architect: Atelier DYML
Developer: Yuexiu Property
Other: Atelier DYML (Interior Design), Guangzhou City Construction & Development Design Institute Co., Ltd. (Construction Drawings), Guangzhou City Construction & Development Design Institute Co., Ltd. (Landscape Design), RDesign International Lighting (Lighting Design), Shenzhen C.S.C Decoration Design Engineering Co. Ltd. (Curtain Wall Detail Development), Guangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co. Ltd. (Structural Consultant)
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
Central Market
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: AGC Design Ltd
Developer: Chinachem Group, Urban Renewal Authority
Other: Chinachem Group (Operator), AGC Design Limited (Heritage Consultant), Llewelyn-davies Hong Kong Ltd (Planner), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural & Geotechnical Engineers), AECOM Asia Company Limited (Building Services Engineer), Shadow Design Ltd (Interior Designer), Hong Kong Cultural Imaging Workshop Ltd (Award Submission Consultant)
Grand Central
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Wong Tung & Partners Limited
Developer: Urban Renewal Authority, Sino Land Company Limited and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited
Other: CR Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Meinhardt (M&E) Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineer), AECOM Asia Co. Limited (Structural and Geotechnical Engineer / Façade Engineer on Curtain Wall / Town Planning Consultant), MVA Hong Kong Limited (Traffic Consultant), Hirsch Bedner Associates Limited (Interior Designer), Urbis Limited (Landscape Architect), Ramboll Hong Kong Limited (Environmental Consultant for Noise Impact Assessment), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Environmental and Sustainability Consultant)
Siu Hei Commercial Centre Revitalization
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Uni-China Business Management Limited
Developer: Gaw Capital Partners
Other: One Bite Design Studio Limited (Rooftop Designer)
BEST FUTURA PROJECT
Hana Headquarters
Cheongna, South Korea
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: Hana Financial Group
Other: NBBJ (Interior Designer / Landscape Designer), ESI and NBBJ Studio (Experiential Designer), Gansam Arhitects + Partners, Kunwon Architects Planners Engineers (Local Design Institute), Thornton Tomasetti (Façade and Sustainability), Arup (Vertical Transportation and Lighting), Heerim (Construction Manager)
International Sports and Culture Exchange Center
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Shenzhen Bureau of Culture
King Lam Street Commercial Development
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Collective Studio Limited (Podium Design Architect & Interior Design Architect), Rocco Design Architects Ltd., Hong Kong, China (Executive Architect & Tower Design Architect)
Developer: New World Development Company Limited
Other: AECOM, Hong Kong, China (Structural, Civil & Geotech. Engineering, Façade Engineering), ARUP, Hong Kong, China (LEED/ BEAM/ WELL Sustainability), J.Roger Preston Limited, Hong Kong, China (Electrical and Mechanical Engineering)
BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT
Alibaba Central China Headquarters and Industrial Complex
Wuhan, China
Architect: Benoy Limited
Developer: Alibaba Group
Baoshan Steel Park
Shanghai, China
Architect: Sasaki Associates, Inc., Sasaki Associates (Shanghai) Ltd.
Developer: Shanghai Baodishangshi Urban Production Development Co., Ltd.
Other: HMD (Shanghai) Engineering Consultancy Corp. Ltd. (Architecture Consultant), Beijing Ning Field Lighting Design Corp., Ltd. (Lightning Consultant), Shanghai Academy of Landscape Architecture Science and Planning (Soil and Ecology Consultant), Shanghai Urban Construction Design & Research Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. (Transportation Consultant)
Luohu Public Realm Revitalization
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Sasaki Associates, Inc., Sasaki Associates (Shanghai) Ltd.
Developer: China Resources (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
For the photo of the winning projects, please visit HERE.
