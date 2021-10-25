Alexa
Australia's state-owned Telstra beats China to buy South Pacific telecom network

Strategic acquisition comes as competition between Beijing and Canberra heats up

By Associated Press
2021/10/25 15:13
Digicel promotional display. (Digicel Facebook page) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australia’s state-owned telecom provider, Telstra, will buy the geopolitically significant South Pacific-based telecom network Digicel Pacific for NT$44.61 billion (US$1.6 billion) in a joint venture funded mostly by Australian taxpayers.

The Australian government has been moving in on the takeover deal in recent months. This is because of national security concerns Beijing would control access to key communications assets if a Chinese state-owned company bought Digicel first, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Digicel’s mobile networks span many Pacific islands, from Fiji to Papua New Guinea. Canberra feared a Chinese-owned Digicel could tap into this vast mobile network to conduct espionage, per reports.

Though the deal will cost US$1.6 billion. Telstra will only contribute US$270 million, while the Australian government will carry the balance via credit agency Export Finance Australia.

Despite the geopolitical significance, the deal is reportedly lucrative, with Telstra CEO Andy Penn saying it was “commercially attractive.” “Digicel enjoys a strong market position in the South Pacific region holding a strong No. 1 position in all markets other than Fiji where it is the No. 2,” he said.

“Digicel Pacific has already invested significant capital in PNG, which is its largest market, to achieve extensive network coverage including 4G to 55% of the population.”

Meanwhile, the government said the acquisition was “consistent with Australia’s longstanding commitment to growing quality investment in regional infrastructure."

Digicel’s founder, Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien, is also pleased with the deal. “I am very pleased that today’s agreement with Telstra, our very near neighbor in the Pacific, will further enhance DPL’s infrastructure, data, and call termination links with one of the largest and most reliable networks in Australia.”

“In 2006, we established a business in the South Pacific region that has helped democratize mobile communications and transform local economies and societies by making affordable best-in-class communications available to more than 10 million people across six of the most exciting markets in the South Pacific region.”
Digicel
Telstra
Australia China relations
telecom
espionage

