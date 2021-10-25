Alexa
Taiwan EV supply chain a focus at Indo-Pacific Business Forum

Taiwanese officials have been invited to speak at event co-hosted by India and US

By Associated Press
2021/10/25 14:33
The Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. 

The Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Director of the American Institute Taiwan Sandra Oudkirk and TAITRA Chairperson James Huang (黃志芳) will join the "Indo-Pacific Business Forum" on Thursday and Friday (Oct. 28-29) to talk about Taiwan’s approach to trade resilience and shoring up a supply chain for the future development of electric vehicles.

The virtual event, co-hosted by the U.S. State Department and India’s foreign ministry, will feature senior government officials and leaders of industry, according to a CNA article. One of the panel discussions, “Building a Resilient Supply Chain to Power Electric Vehicles for the Future,” will feature representatives from Taiwan, per reports.

The aim is to share Taiwan’s know-how about forming an integrated and robust electric vehicle supply chain. This includes the free flow of main hardware components and integrated software systems to the dynamic electric vehicle industry.

Sandra Oudkirk will deliver the opening remarks and the meeting will be hosted by Arati Shroff, deputy chief of AIT’s Economic Section. Huang and a couple of Taiwanese industry heads will then speak on accelerating the R&D process and ensuring the EV supply chain remains resilient across the broader Indo-Pacific region.

According to the agenda, this year’s forum includes 25 sessions, which will cover the latest developments in many key sectors, including climate resilience, energy, digital economy, healthcare. It will also focus on policy recommendations and create new opportunities for expanding public-private partnerships between like-minded countries across the region.
