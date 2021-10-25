Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Oct. 25) reported two new local COVID-19 cases and one death.

CECC deputy head Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced six imported COVID cases and two local infections. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 847.

Local cases

Chen said that case No. 16,485 is a man in his 20s. On Oct. 24, he was tested for the virus because he was accompanying a sick patient to the hospital.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 25, with a Ct value of 33, and tested negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies. One contact has been listed in his case and has entered isolation.

Case No. 16,486 is a man in his 40s who underwent testing for the virus while undergoing an examination for another condition on Oct. 23. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct 25, with a Ct value of 37, and was found to be negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies.

Five contacts have been listed in his case, all of whom have entered isolation. The health department will continue to conduct an epidemiological investigation to clarify the source of infection.

COVID deaths

Chen said the single death reported on Monday, case No. 12,235, is a man in his 80s with a history of chronic disease and exposure to confirmed cases. On June 8, he sought medical attention due to a loss of appetite and fatigue and was placed in a hospital ward that same day.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 10. He was later released from the isolation ward on July 14 and discharged from the hospital on July 23. However, he was hospitalized again on Oct. 1 due to physical discomfort and died on Oct. 22.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the six imported cases reported on Monday include two males and four females between the ages of 10 and 50. Between Oct. 10-22, they entered Taiwan from the U.K. (case No. 16,479), U.S. (case No. 16,480), and Indonesia (case Nos. 16,481-16,484).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,862,914 COVID tests, with 3,845,556 coming back negative. Out of the 16,376 confirmed cases, 1,733 were imported, 14,589 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 847 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 835 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 320 in Taipei, 29 in Keelung, 27 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.