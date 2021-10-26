Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Taiwan's hateful recall campaigns should be deterred

Recall of TSP Legislator Chen Po-wei shows CCP can easily initiate, sway recall movements in Taiwan

By James Chen, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/10/26 10:28
Freddy Lim. 

Freddy Lim.  (CNA photo)

Following the successful recall of Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), the country's fragile democracy is at a serious crossroads, with Chen's recall serving as a dire warning.

The recall vote has sent shockwaves through pan-green circles, as it has proven that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) can easily initiate and sway recall movements with zero regard for the results of democratic elections.

The recall has also shown the carefully orchestrated smear campaign leveled at Chen to be highly successful. None of this disinformation appears to have any legal implications for those who publicly issued it, such as KMT leader Eric Chu (朱立倫), though many of the remarks were highly libelous.

Such speech was amplified by CCP-affiliated mainstream media via countless Line and Facebook groups as well as attack bots on Chen's and the TSP's livestreams and YouTube videos where the speaker, their face hidden, delivered lines straight out the CCP playbook in a mechanical voice. This circulated until polling day throughout the community, especially among the elderly.

None of this disinformation was flagged or removed by social media companies, while some of those who fought back, including me, were censored and banned from those platforms.

The KMT aims to get rid of another member of the legislature's Foreign and National Defense Committee, Freddy Lim (林昶佐), via recall. Chen's recall and the possible recall of Lim leave that committee vulnerable to a likely KMT majority.

The implications will likely include deliberately stalled defense funding, paused domestic manufacturing of defense materials, termination of working relationships with foreign weapons manufacturers, and deterioration of relationships with allies as well as like-minded countries that support Taiwan. In addition, certain KMT members' suspected CCP links could compromise national security and lead to highly sensitive information ending up in the wrong hands across the strait.

There are also question marks about Taiwan's recall regulations, with young people now questioning the fairness of the Chen recall, as they see a star legislator being pushed out in favor of a politician that is backed by old money but does very little.

This does not demonstrate democracy well for Taiwanese youths who are brought up with notions of democracy, fairness, and justice for all. Those with political aspirations who are unaffiliated and lack establishment financial backing are now asking "For whom and for what?" following the announcement of the recall result.

As the ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party must ensure that Taiwan's fragile democracy is protected from the CCP and its proxy agents in the KMT. Otherwise, there won't be much of a country left.

James Chen lives in Melbourne, Australia. He is a retail professional with a background in aviation and road transport. Chen's tertiary education was in business, marketing, and journalism, and he has a keen interest in railways, aviation, and Taiwan's political scene.
recall
recall vote
recall campaign
disinformation
CCP
KMT
Chen Po-wei
Freddy Lim

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan KMT recall campaign ‘hateful’: Sankei Shimbun Taipei director
Taiwan KMT recall campaign ‘hateful’: Sankei Shimbun Taipei director
2021/10/25 17:07
Politician criticizes KMT's recall of Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator
Politician criticizes KMT's recall of Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator
2021/10/24 10:16
Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator loses recall
Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator loses recall
2021/10/23 18:51
Recall election for Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator concludes
Recall election for Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator concludes
2021/10/23 16:34
National Taiwan University president to leave office after one term
National Taiwan University president to leave office after one term
2021/10/23 13:22

Updated : 2021-10-26 12:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' discusses Taiwan's political complexities
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out
Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out