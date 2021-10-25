Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has set out plans to implement the “COVID-19 vaccine passport” that will pave the way for the country to open up its borders.

Health Minister and head of the Central Epidemic Command Center Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in a legislative interpellation on Monday (Oct. 25) the proposed scheme will recognize vaccines authorized for emergency use by Taiwan and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Currently, Taiwan has validated the use of AstraZeneca (AZ), Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), and homegrown Medigen jabs. Those approved by WHO include AZ, Moderna, BNT, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Chen said Taiwan will accept WHO-approved COVID shots but that there may be “exemptions.” This means the authorities can reject vaccines citing efficacy issues with scientific evidence, reported CNA.

Inoculation proof can also be presented in digital forms, similar to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Taiwan will push for mutual recognition of the digital pass with other countries, centered on the effectiveness and credibility of COVID vaccines as well as the methods of recognition, Chen added.

Details of the passport scheme are still being finalized.