Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan to accept WHO-approved jabs in ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ roll-out

Chen Shih-chung said exemptions are possible if evidence shows lack of efficacy

  617
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/25 12:37
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. 

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has set out plans to implement the “COVID-19 vaccine passport” that will pave the way for the country to open up its borders.

Health Minister and head of the Central Epidemic Command Center Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in a legislative interpellation on Monday (Oct. 25) the proposed scheme will recognize vaccines authorized for emergency use by Taiwan and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Currently, Taiwan has validated the use of AstraZeneca (AZ), Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), and homegrown Medigen jabs. Those approved by WHO include AZ, Moderna, BNT, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Chen said Taiwan will accept WHO-approved COVID shots but that there may be “exemptions.” This means the authorities can reject vaccines citing efficacy issues with scientific evidence, reported CNA.

Inoculation proof can also be presented in digital forms, similar to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. Taiwan will push for mutual recognition of the digital pass with other countries, centered on the effectiveness and credibility of COVID vaccines as well as the methods of recognition, Chen added.

Details of the passport scheme are still being finalized.
COVID
COVID-19
vaccines
jabs
vaccination
vaccine passport

RELATED ARTICLES

Vietnam to allow Taiwanese tourists beginning in November
Vietnam to allow Taiwanese tourists beginning in November
2021/10/24 16:31
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases
2021/10/24 14:19
New Zealand's coronavirus outbreak spreads to South Island
New Zealand's coronavirus outbreak spreads to South Island
2021/10/23 18:05
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
2021/10/23 17:36
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/10/23 14:13