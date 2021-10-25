Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan defense minister warns of Crimea-style invasion of Taiwan

Kishi Nobuo warns recent success of gray zone tactics elsewhere could be harbinger for Taiwan

  202
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/25 12:11
Nobuo Kishi, Japan's Minister of Defense.

Nobuo Kishi, Japan's Minister of Defense. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo referred to Russia's annexation of Crimea in a prerecorded video for a virtual event on Friday (Oct. 22) which, according to Nikkei report, was a veiled reference to a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan.

"An invasion may begin without anyone realizing it, and a war may be fought without the use of military forces,” Kishi said at the joint symposium held between U.S. think tank CSIS and Japanese publisher Nikkei. He pointed out Moscow’s actions were illegal, but they began without deploying troops, and cyberattacks preceded any physical control of the region in 2014.

Kishi's comments come amid increasing international concern over Taiwan’s security after China sent record numbers of aircraft into the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this month and spoke of the inevitability of so-called “reunification” in official statements. Kishi’s comments seem to draw a parallel between the “gray zone” tactics employed by China and a similarly indirect strategy used by Russia seizing the Crimea.

Such hybrid warfare approaches include disinformation, economic manipulation, use of proxies, insurgencies, diplomatic pressure, and other types, per Nikkei.

Panelists at the event spoke about the need for Taiwan, Japan, and neighboring countries to stand together and deter Chinese aggression. Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage said China's pressure on Taiwan has resulted in "more and more people rallying to the side of Taiwan."

"What China has been doing is scoring its own goal," he said.

Meanwhile, John Hamre, CSIS president, said the U.S. should rejoin the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) since "foreign policy in Asia is about trade policy.

Continuing the discussion on economic factors, Rumi Aoyama, professor at Waseda University, said China's domestic push for "common prosperity" will have "a huge impact on economic growth and social stability, which could turn China's external behavior even tougher," she warned.
Taiwan-US relations
Taiwan-Japan cooperation
Taiwan Strait conflict
grey zone tactics
Crimea
Chinese aggression
Nobuo Kishi

RELATED ARTICLES

'We cannot trust China to make commitments on Taiwan'
'We cannot trust China to make commitments on Taiwan'
2021/10/21 10:39
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
2021/10/14 18:54
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
2021/10/14 16:18
Think tank director urges Taiwan to focus on deterring conflict rather than predicting war
Think tank director urges Taiwan to focus on deterring conflict rather than predicting war
2021/10/13 15:43
4 US congressmen call on Biden to normalize diplomatic ties with Taiwan
4 US congressmen call on Biden to normalize diplomatic ties with Taiwan
2021/10/07 11:22

Updated : 2021-10-25 14:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
North Korea tells US to stop supporting Taiwan
North Korea tells US to stop supporting Taiwan
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views