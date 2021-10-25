Separated foreign couples long for loosening of Taiwan travel restrictions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign newlyweds are still unable to reunite in Taiwan as the nation's tightened entry restrictions on foreign nationals without residency remain in place, despite daily case numbers dropping to mostly single digits.

After domestic COVID-19 cases surged earlier this year, Taiwan banned all arrivals, exempting citizens and residents, effective from May 19.

As the rules stand, foreign nationals without residency can only enter Taiwan in emergencies or for humanitarian reasons. However, they are required to get permission from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) first, per a CNA report.

Yunus Aydin, a Turkish national who has lived in Taiwan for more than seven years, has not been able to see his new wife since May, he told CNA. Aydin earned an engineering degree at a Taiwan university and has worked here ever since.

He returned to Turkey to marry his wife — a doctor who had a job lined up at a Taoyuan hospital — only to find they could not fly back to Taiwan after the ceremony. Despite having a job offer, Aydin's wife could not come to Taiwan under the tightened restrictions, so Aydin came back alone.

The situation has been hard for both of them, Aydin said. They have been planning on reuniting in Taiwan for several years, but their plans have been scuppered at the last minute on several occasions.

Clement Potier, a French citizen working at a startup in Taiwan, is in the same boat. Within a month of getting married to his fiance, Izabele, he moved to Taiwan just before the borders closed in May.

Izabele planned to come to Taiwan after a few months, but the border restrictions have kept her out. "Being unable to be with the one you love is really, really hard," Potier told CNA.

The ambiguity makes the situation harder, he says, since authorities have not provided a timeline for when spouses and children of foreign residents can enter. He also does not understand why Taiwan’s health authorities do not explain why it is treating Taiwanese nationals and residents differently.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) says allowing entry to spouses and children of foreign nationals was being discussed but did not mention a timeline. The CECC is anxious that too many people may come before the Lunar New Year holiday in late January next year, he added.

When asked whether authorities will allow foreign spouses and children to arrive in the last two months of 2021 to avoid the January rush, Chuang said the idea was "part of the discussion."

"We will make an announcement as soon as we make a decision. We hope that we can reach a conclusion soon so that we can share the news with everyone," Chuang said.