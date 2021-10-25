Alexa
UK's HMS Elizabeth stops in Mumbai en route from Taiwan Strait

India and UK engage in live naval and airforce exercises during high-profile visit

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/25 10:55
British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Twitter Photo, DrSJaishankar)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the HMS Queen Elizabeth’s major port stop in Mumbai is evidence of her country’s Indo-Pacific strategy in action, according to a report by The Hindu newspaper.

She said it signals its intention to build stronger security and defense links with India.
During her Mumbai visit on Saturday (Oct. 23), the foreign secretary went aboard the Queen Elizabeth carrier at sea to tour the vessel and watch live naval exercises

“This is a true symbol of 'Global Britain,' working closely with like-minded partners like India,” she said.

The Queen Elizabeth is the country’s largest aircraft carrier and head of the Carrier Strike Group. It's stopping in Mumbai en route back to Britain after it traversed the Taiwan Strait last month.

Its Mumbai port stop comes after two days of flying exercises with the Indian Air Force. While visiting India, Truss will further the bilateral 2030 Roadmap initiative on maritime security, cybersecurity, and counter-terrorism that was signed between the two countries earlier this year, per reports.

She will also discuss building new security and defense tech with Indian leaders that will counter common threats shared by both countries. “Closer defense and security partnerships between the U.K. and India underpin deeper economic ties and make both countries, as well as the wider region, safer,” said Truss.
