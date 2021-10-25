Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military turboprop flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification (ADIZ) zone on Sunday (Oct. 24) during the day, marking the 14th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed missiles systems to track the PLA plane.

After sending a total of 149 military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone at the beginning of the month (Oct. 1-4), the last 10 intrusions have seen a reduction in the number of Chinese aircraft in the zone.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Flightpath of Chinese plane on Oct. 24. (MND image)