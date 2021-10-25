Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Guatemala sets curfew in province after protests

By Associated Press
2021/10/25 00:52
Guatemala sets curfew in province after protests

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government declared a month-long, dawn-to-dusk curfew Sunday and banned pubic gatherings in the northern coastal province of Izabal, following two days of protests against a mining project.

Thousands of police confronted demonstrators angered by a nickel mine run by the Swiss-based Solway Investment Group.

Protesters say they weren’t consulted about the mine, and lobbed stones at police, who responded with tear gas and stones.

The country’s highest court has suspended operations at the Fenix mine because it ruled that Indigenous groups in the area had not been properly consulted about the project, and residents have set up protest encampments and held marches demanding they be included in the consultation.

Updated : 2021-10-25 02:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
North Korea tells US to stop supporting Taiwan
North Korea tells US to stop supporting Taiwan
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province