Said scores 2 as Lens beats Metz 4-1 ahead of Marseille-PSG

By Associated Press
2021/10/25 00:00
PARIS (AP) — Winger Wesley Said grabbed a first-half brace as Lens beat Metz 4-1 Sunday in the French league.

Ignatius Ganago and Przemyslaw Frankowski also scored for second-place Lens, which trails leader Paris Saint-Germain by six points ahead of PSG's visit to Marseille in the biggest match in French football later Sunday.

Lionel Messi, a veteran of Spanish “clásico” matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid, will experience his first “Classique” of French soccer when the bitter rivals meet at the Velodrome Stadium.

Nice beat Lyon 3-2 and is third in the standings, two points behind Lens.

Also Sunday, Rennes enjoyed a 1-0 home victory over Strasbourg, Lorient and Bordeaux drew 1-1, and Troyes won 2-1 at Reims.

On Saturday, defending champion Lille dropped more points after a 1-1 draw against Brest.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-25 01:49 GMT+08:00

