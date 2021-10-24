Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Antonio leads West Ham to 1-0 victory over Tottenham in EPL

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 23:43
West Ham's Michail Antonio (9) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United...

West Ham's Michail Antonio (9) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United...

LONDON (AP) — Michail Antonio took advantage of Harry Kane’s defensive inadequacies to lead West Ham to a 1-0 home win against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Antonio got the better of his marker, Kane, at a corner in the 72nd minute and poked home his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

The win moves David Moyes’ side above Tottenham in the Premier League to fourth place.

It was a fourth London derby defeat of the season for Tottenham, which has also lost to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal. The struggle for consistency is undermining any credible attempt to crack the top four for Champions League qualification in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-25 01:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
North Korea tells US to stop supporting Taiwan
North Korea tells US to stop supporting Taiwan
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province
Video shows crashed PLA fighter jet in Henan Province