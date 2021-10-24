Kontaveit wins Kremlin Cup in comeback over Alexandrova

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia holds her trophy during the awarding ceremony after her victory in the women singles final match of the Kremlin Cup tennis ... Anett Kontaveit of Estonia holds her trophy during the awarding ceremony after her victory in the women singles final match of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia reacts during her women singles final match of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in Moscow,... Anett Kontaveit of Estonia reacts during her women singles final match of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, right, and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia hold their trophies during an awarding ceremony after their women singles final... Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, right, and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia hold their trophies during an awarding ceremony after their women singles final match of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, left, and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia embrace each other after their women singles final match of the Kremlin Cup tenn... Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, left, and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia embrace each other after their women singles final match of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia reacts during her women singles final match of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in... Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia reacts during her women singles final match of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW (AP) — Anett Kontaveit twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and win the Kremlin Cup on Sunday to stay in contention for a place at the WTA Finals.

Kontaveit turned the second set around from 4-0 down and mounted another comeback to win the decider with a break of serve when Alexandrova served for the match at 5-4 up.

“I’m still a little bit speechless," Kontaveit said. "Congratulations to Ekaterina. You played such great tennis today."

Playing in Moscow with a wild card, the Estonian won her third title on tour in as many months after winning the Cleveland Ladies Open in August and the Ostrava Open last month. On the women's tour only top-ranked Ash Barty has won more than three titles this season, with five. Barbora Krejcikova also has three.

“Unfortunately I couldn't manage to achieve more today and I'm really very sad but I'm going to work on this and hope something like that won't happen again next time," Alexandrova said.

Next week either Kontaveit or Ons Jabeur can secure the last spot at the WTA Finals. Jabeur has a points lead, meaning Kontaveit would need to win the Transylvania Open in Romania and hope Jabeur does not reach the semifinals in Courmayeur, Italy.

Marin Cilic will be playing for his third Kremlin Cup title against Aslan Karatsev in the men's final later Sunday.

