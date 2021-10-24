All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 21 4 6 69 62 38 Philadelphia 13 8 10 49 43 32 Nashville 11 4 16 49 47 28 Orlando City 12 8 10 46 43 42 New York City FC 12 11 8 44 51 34 New York 12 11 7 43 37 31 Atlanta 11 9 10 43 40 34 CF Montréal 11 10 10 43 44 41 D.C. United 12 14 5 41 51 50 Inter Miami CF 11 15 5 38 33 48 Columbus 10 13 8 38 38 42 Chicago 9 16 7 34 36 51 Toronto FC 6 17 8 26 35 60 Cincinnati 4 19 8 20 33 64

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 7 7 58 51 28 Sporting Kansas City 16 7 7 55 54 34 Colorado 15 6 10 55 45 32 Portland 14 13 4 46 48 51 LA Galaxy 13 11 7 46 46 48 Minnesota United 12 10 9 45 36 38 Vancouver 11 9 11 44 41 42 Real Salt Lake 12 12 6 42 48 46 Los Angeles FC 11 12 8 41 47 45 San Jose 9 12 10 37 41 48 Houston 6 13 12 30 35 49 FC Dallas 6 14 11 29 43 52 Austin FC 7 19 4 25 29 49

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, San Jose 1

Columbus 4, Miami 0

Chicago 2, New England 2, tie

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0

Nashville 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 1, Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 1

LA Galaxy 2, Portland 1

Sunday, October 17

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Vancouver 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Wednesday, October 20

Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3

CF Montréal 1, Orlando City 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New England 3, D.C. United 2

Miami 3, Toronto FC 0

Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 1, Nashville 1, tie

LA Galaxy 3, Houston 0

Seattle 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 3, Portland 2

San Jose 4, Austin FC 0

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

New York 2, Columbus 1

New York City FC 6, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 1, Nashville 0

CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Chicago 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 2, Portland 0

FC Dallas 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, October 24

Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27

Colorado at New England, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.