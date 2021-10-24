|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|9
|7
|1
|1
|23
|3
|22
|Man City
|9
|6
|2
|1
|20
|4
|20
|Liverpool
|8
|5
|3
|0
|22
|6
|18
|Brighton
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|9
|15
|Tottenham
|8
|5
|0
|3
|9
|12
|15
|Man United
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|10
|14
|West Ham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|15
|10
|14
|Everton
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Arsenal
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|13
|14
|Wolverhampton
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|13
|Brentford
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|7
|12
|Leicester
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|14
|11
|Aston Villa
|9
|3
|1
|5
|13
|15
|10
|Watford
|9
|3
|1
|5
|12
|17
|10
|Crystal Palace
|9
|1
|6
|2
|11
|14
|9
|Southampton
|9
|1
|5
|3
|8
|12
|8
|Leeds
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|16
|7
|Burnley
|9
|0
|4
|5
|7
|15
|4
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|4
|5
|11
|20
|4
|Norwich
|9
|0
|2
|7
|2
|23
|2
___
Watford 0, Liverpool 5
Aston Villa 2, Wolverhampton 3
Leicester 4, Man United 2
Man City 2, Burnley 0
Norwich 0, Brighton 0
Southampton 1, Leeds 0
Brentford 0, Chelsea 1
Everton 0, West Ham 1
Newcastle 2, Tottenham 3
Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2
Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 1
Chelsea 7, Norwich 0
Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 1
Everton 2, Watford 5
Leeds 1, Wolverhampton 1
Southampton 2, Burnley 2
Brighton 1, Man City 4
Brentford vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Norwich vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 4 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|14
|10
|4
|0
|24
|8
|34
|West Brom
|14
|8
|4
|2
|25
|11
|28
|Fulham
|13
|8
|2
|3
|29
|14
|26
|Coventry
|14
|7
|3
|4
|20
|17
|24
|Luton Town
|14
|5
|6
|3
|23
|18
|21
|Middlesbrough
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|13
|21
|QPR
|14
|6
|3
|5
|25
|22
|21
|Huddersfield
|14
|6
|3
|5
|18
|17
|21
|Stoke
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|16
|21
|Millwall
|14
|5
|6
|3
|15
|15
|21
|Blackpool
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|18
|21
|Blackburn
|14
|5
|5
|4
|23
|17
|20
|Reading
|14
|6
|1
|7
|20
|24
|19
|Sheffield United
|14
|5
|3
|6
|20
|21
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|5
|2
|6
|18
|16
|17
|Swansea
|14
|4
|5
|5
|15
|17
|17
|Bristol City
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|20
|16
|Birmingham
|14
|4
|4
|6
|12
|17
|16
|Preston
|14
|3
|6
|5
|14
|18
|15
|Peterborough
|14
|4
|2
|8
|16
|27
|14
|Cardiff
|14
|3
|2
|9
|12
|26
|11
|Hull
|14
|2
|3
|9
|9
|20
|9
|Barnsley
|14
|1
|5
|8
|9
|20
|8
|Derby
|14
|3
|8
|3
|10
|11
|5
___
Fulham 4, QPR 1
Blackburn 2, Coventry 2
Bristol City 0, Bournemouth 2
Huddersfield 2, Hull 0
Middlesbrough 2, Peterborough 0
Millwall 0, Luton Town 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Blackpool 1
Preston 0, Derby 0
Reading 1, Barnsley 0
Sheffield United 2, Stoke 1
Swansea 3, Cardiff 0
Bristol City 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Derby 2, Luton Town 2
QPR 1, Blackburn 0
Sheffield United 1, Millwall 2
Stoke 0, Bournemouth 1
Fulham 2, Cardiff 0
Huddersfield 0, Birmingham 0
Hull 1, Peterborough 2
Middlesbrough 2, Barnsley 0
Preston 2, Coventry 1
Swansea 2, West Brom 1
Reading 2, Blackpool 3
Cardiff 0, Middlesbrough 2
Birmingham 2, Swansea 1
Blackburn 2, Reading 0
Blackpool 2, Preston 0
Bournemouth 3, Huddersfield 0
Coventry 1, Derby 1
Luton Town 1, Hull 0
Millwall 2, Stoke 1
Peterborough 2, QPR 1
West Brom 3, Bristol City 0
Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. West Brom, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Fulham, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Hull, 4 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|15
|8
|6
|1
|26
|13
|30
|Wycombe
|14
|9
|3
|2
|22
|13
|30
|Wigan
|13
|9
|1
|3
|24
|9
|28
|Sunderland
|13
|9
|1
|3
|24
|13
|28
|Rotherham
|14
|8
|3
|3
|23
|10
|27
|Oxford United
|14
|7
|3
|4
|23
|16
|24
|Milton Keynes Dons
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|20
|22
|Burton Albion
|15
|6
|4
|5
|16
|19
|22
|Sheffield Wednesday
|14
|5
|6
|3
|15
|13
|21
|Ipswich
|14
|5
|5
|4
|29
|22
|20
|Accrington Stanley
|14
|6
|2
|6
|19
|25
|20
|Bolton
|15
|5
|4
|6
|22
|25
|19
|Cheltenham
|14
|5
|3
|6
|17
|24
|18
|AFC Wimbledon
|14
|4
|5
|5
|20
|23
|17
|Lincoln
|14
|4
|4
|6
|17
|18
|16
|Portsmouth
|14
|4
|4
|6
|17
|20
|16
|Morecambe
|14
|4
|3
|7
|24
|25
|15
|Cambridge United
|13
|3
|6
|4
|18
|23
|15
|Gillingham
|15
|3
|6
|6
|15
|21
|15
|Shrewsbury
|15
|4
|2
|9
|14
|21
|14
|Fleetwood Town
|13
|3
|4
|6
|21
|21
|13
|Charlton
|14
|3
|3
|8
|16
|23
|12
|Doncaster
|13
|3
|1
|9
|9
|23
|10
|Crewe
|14
|1
|5
|8
|10
|24
|8
___
AFC Wimbledon 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Bolton 0, Wigan 4
Cambridge United 2, Ipswich 2
Cheltenham 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Doncaster 0, Wycombe 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Crewe 0
Gillingham 1, Sunderland 2
Lincoln 2, Charlton 1
Oxford United 1, Plymouth 3
Rotherham 4, Portsmouth 1
Shrewsbury 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cambridge United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Charlton 2, Accrington Stanley 3
Cheltenham 3, Morecambe 1
Crewe 0, Sunderland 4
Fleetwood Town 0, Burton Albion 1
Gillingham 1, Doncaster 0
Lincoln 0, AFC Wimbledon 1
Oxford United 2, Shrewsbury 0
Plymouth 3, Bolton 0
Portsmouth 0, Ipswich 4
Rotherham 0, Wycombe 0
Wigan 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Wigan 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Portsmouth 2
Bolton 2, Gillingham 2
Burton Albion 1, Oxford United 3
Doncaster 3, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Rotherham 3
Morecambe 1, Plymouth 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1
Shrewsbury 4, Cambridge United 1
Sunderland 0, Charlton 1
Wycombe 2, Crewe 1
Doncaster vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 3:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|14
|9
|3
|2
|26
|12
|30
|Port Vale
|14
|7
|4
|3
|23
|14
|25
|Northampton
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|11
|24
|Exeter
|14
|5
|8
|1
|23
|14
|23
|Harrogate Town
|14
|6
|5
|3
|27
|19
|23
|Swindon
|14
|6
|5
|3
|19
|14
|23
|Hartlepool
|14
|7
|2
|5
|17
|15
|23
|Tranmere
|14
|6
|4
|4
|11
|8
|22
|Leyton Orient
|14
|4
|8
|2
|20
|12
|20
|Sutton United
|13
|6
|2
|5
|20
|16
|20
|Bradford
|14
|5
|5
|4
|20
|17
|20
|Newport County
|14
|5
|5
|4
|20
|18
|20
|Barrow
|14
|4
|6
|4
|19
|18
|18
|Walsall
|14
|4
|5
|5
|18
|19
|17
|Rochdale
|14
|4
|5
|5
|17
|18
|17
|Crawley Town
|14
|5
|2
|7
|16
|21
|17
|Salford
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|15
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|14
|4
|3
|7
|16
|23
|15
|Colchester
|13
|3
|5
|5
|9
|15
|14
|Stevenage
|14
|3
|5
|6
|11
|21
|14
|Oldham
|14
|3
|3
|8
|10
|19
|12
|Carlisle
|14
|2
|6
|6
|11
|21
|12
|Mansfield Town
|14
|2
|5
|7
|12
|20
|11
|Scunthorpe
|14
|2
|5
|7
|10
|27