Pakistan wins toss and bowls against archrival India

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 22:14
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam shake hands after the toss ahead of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between ...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to field against archrival India in its opening Super 12 match on Sunday at the T20 World Cup.

India has so far won all five of its previous T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan.

Both teams went with three fast bowlers and two spinners with India leaving out Rahul Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pakistan left out young batter Haider Ali and preferred the experience of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in the middle order.

India captain Virat Kohli said he wanted his team to stay focused and professional, saying "don’t get overawed.”

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expects dew in the second half of the match and was looking for early wickets to put India under pressure.

New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland are the other teams in Group 2.

___

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-25 00:17 GMT+08:00

