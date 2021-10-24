Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 22:09
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 10
Evansville 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 14
Quad City 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 11
Peoria 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2
Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 1
Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Pensacola 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10
Birmingham 4 0 1 3 0 3 11 17
Vermilion County 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Roanoke 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 6
Macon 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Evansville 4, Birmingham 3

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 2

Peoria 3, Macon 2

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-10-25 00:17 GMT+08:00

