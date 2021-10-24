Regent Taipei presents a spooky series of Halloween delights

Ushering in the spirit of Halloween, Regent Taipei has specially curated a series of promotions for all to celebrate this Halloween together from October 22 to October 31. azie grand café, located on the 1st floor, has released a Haunting Halloween Menu with a Halloween twist to three classic dishes. Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Pelloie has curated a Spooky Pâtissière Paradise that includes a series of spooky desserts and pastries. From October 22 to 23 and October 29 to 31, the popular buffet Brasserie launches a Spook-tacular Halloween Party for two consecutive weekend dinners.

Meanwhile, during the same consecutive weekends, Regent Taipei will launch a Halloween Weekend Cruise promotion that includes DIY workshops, a festive picnic party set, and a series of games based on Netflix’s biggest debut hit, Squid Game, for all families to create unforgettable memories at Regent while celebrating this year’s Halloween.

Spooky Pâtissière Paradise

Regent Gift Shop, located on the 1st floor, has launched two dessert sets and six variations of pastries to celebrate this Halloween. Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Pelloie has taken the signature cake pop and created a Halloween Chocolate Cake Pop. Chef Pelloie also launched a new spooky Halloween Dessert Cup Sampler, which is composed of three flavorful desserts like strawberry panna cotta, purple sweet potato Chantilly, and brownies. Along with the magical desserts, the pastry selection has expanded with each selection incorporating different Halloween elements.

For more Halloween festivities, a vibrant Blood Bag Mocktail Set will be released for guests to enjoy. This mocktail set includes three non-alcoholic drinks all with different colors and flavors, which include Shirley Temple with Grenadine Syrup, Green Apple Fizz, and Melon Soda.

Brasserie’s Spook-tacular Halloween Party & azie’s Haunting Halloween Menu

Grab your Halloween outfits and celebrate this Halloween at Regent Taipei’s popular buffet Brasserie. For two consecutive weekend dinners, from October 22nd and 23rd and October 29th to 31st, Brasserie will be hosting a Halloween Spook-tacular Party with hundreds of delicious dishes carefully prepared by the chef team. Brasserie will be fully decorated with a photo backdrop for all to enjoy a haunting Halloween event with their family and friends.

In addition, azie grand café has transformed three classic dishes, including pizza, burger, and pasta for a Haunting Halloween Menu. Enjoy a Halloween meal at azie with some eye-catching and sumptuous gourmet options at a starting price of $ 480 NTD. A Halloween BOO! Party Package ($ 2,980 NTD) is also available for families and friends to purchase on Take Regent Home to celebrate Halloween at home. This special party package includes all three dishes from azie, Caesar Salad, cake pops, Blood Bag Mocktail Set, and Halloween accessories, including table cloth, inflatable headbands, and temporary tattoo stickers.

Halloween Weekend Cruise Room Package Promotion

A Halloween Weekend Cruise room package promotion has been carefully planned for all families to enjoy a weekend at Regent Taipei while celebrating this Halloween. This year’s voyage includes many innovative activities, including – DIY workshops and a series of games inspired by Netflix’s biggest debut hit, Squid Game, and more. This promotion is available for a two-day and one-night stay for families to enjoy at a starting price of $3,490 NTD per person per night with a complimentary stay for two children under the age of 12. The room rate includes all workshops, a Halloween BOO! Party Package, breakfast at Brasserie, access to Kid’s Lounge, and unlimited ice cream and juice for children at the lounge. Create unforgettable memories for this Halloween with Regent Taipei!