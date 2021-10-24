Alexa
Vietnam to allow Taiwanese tourists beginning in November

Taiwan among 72 nations whose COVID vaccination certificates are approved by Vietnam

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/24 16:31
Taoyuan International Airport. (Lade Japan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been included on a list of countries whose vaccination certificates are recognized by the Vietnamese government.

The document, consisting of 72 nations and regions, was issued by Vietnam on Thursday (Oct. 21).

Earlier this month, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said the Southeast Asian country will temporarily relax COVID travel restrictions. Therefore, travelers with vaccine passports or certificates from the listed countries and regions will be allowed in, as long as they are fully vaccinated, Liberty Times reported.

Additionally, they will only need to undergo seven days of quarantine.

Le mentioned that this new regulation will come into effect in November, adding that a renewed wave of international tourists will help domestic tourism to recover.

Taiwanese tourists only need to show their yellow COVID-19 vaccination record or relevant proof of vaccination documents to be able to enter Vietnam.
