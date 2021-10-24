Alexa
Houston overcomes weather and ECU in 31-24 win

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 13:12
HOUSTON (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran 25-yards for a touchdown in overtime and Houston's defense forced a turnover in the extra session and the Cougars beat East Carolina 31-24 late Saturday.

The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central, was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning. At 3:20 p.m., it was delayed after a brief start and didn't resume until five hours later. It ended close to midnight in Houston.

It finally ended when JoVanni Stewart recovered Ryan Jones' fumble which was initiated on a tackle by Donavan Mutin after Jones took a short pass from Holton Ahlers.

Down 24-10, Ahlers ran it in from the 1 with 6:59 left in regulation before the Cougars (6-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) turned it over on their first play from scrimmage on the following drive.

Inheriting a short field, Ahlers threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Audie Omotosho with 5:43 left to force overtime. Ahlers threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns for ECU (3-4, 1-2).

Clayton Tune threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Houston.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-24 15:07 GMT+08:00

