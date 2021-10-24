Alexa
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases

4 imported cases reported, death toll remains at 846

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/24 14:19
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Oct. 24) announced zero local COVID-19 cases and four imported ones.

The CECC said the four imported cases are one man and three women between 20 and 50 years old. They arrived from the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, the U.S., and the U.K. between Oct. 10-23. They all had tested negative for the disease within three days of their departure.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,727 imported cases, while the death toll remains at 846, with 834 of the infections having been of local origin.

