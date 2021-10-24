Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McCaffrey, no-break defense lead Northern Colorado victory

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 11:55
McCaffrey, no-break defense lead Northern Colorado victory

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dylan McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Northern Colorado defeated Southern Utah 17-9 on Saturday night.

McCaffrey, the former Michigan quarterback now playing for his dad, had modest passing numbers — 11 of 23 for 74 yards — but rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries. Tru Wilson added 85 yards rushing and the Bears finished with 251 yards on the ground.

The Bears (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky Conference), who had allowed an average of 45 points in their past three games, didn't allow a touchdown and twice forced field goals when the Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-5) reached the red zone.

Northern Colorado led 10-6 early in the fourth quarter before an 18-play, 90-yard drive ended with a 1-yard run by McCaffrey to give the Bears an 11--point lead.

Southern Utah added a field goal on its next possession then forced a punt, but the Thunderbirds' final drive ended on downs near midfield.

SUU's Justin Miller completed 29 of 50 passes for 307 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-24 13:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan