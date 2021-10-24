Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan at 1:11 p.m. today (Oct. 24), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 22.7 kilometers south of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 66.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County, Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taipei City, Taichung City, Nantou County, Hsinchu County, Keelung City, Miaoli County, and Hsinchu City. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Changhua County, Yunlin County, Taitung County, Chiayi County, and Chiayi City.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Pingtung County, and Penghu County. The outer islands of Lienchiang County experienced an intensity level of 1.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.