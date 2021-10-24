Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cristian Arango, LAFC play Minnesota United to 1-1 tie

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 11:53
Cristian Arango, LAFC play Minnesota United to 1-1 tie

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cristian Arango scored for the third consecutive game and Jamal Blackman had a career-high seven saves and Los Angeles FC tied 1-1 with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Arango played a bending free kick from 24-yards out that handcuffed goalkeeper Tyler Miller to give LAFC (11-12-8) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute. The 26-year-old, who signed with the team on Aug. 2, has scored 12 goals in the last 11 games, including six in the last three matches.

Emanuel Reynoso's free-kick from 21-yards out was parried by Blackman before Osvaldo Alonso played a half-volley for Minnesota (12-10-9) that tied the score at 1-1 in the 65th minute. Alonso scored for the first time since September 25, 2019.

Minnesota had 70.4% possession and outshot LAFC 18-6.

Arango scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes last Saturday and had a hat trick in a 3-2 win over FC Dallas on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-24 13:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan