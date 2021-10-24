Alexa
Hastings, Gilliam lead UC Davis over Cal Poly 24-13

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 11:44
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jr. Gilliam had 109 yards rushing and a score and FCS No. 10-ranked UC Davis beat Cal Poly 24-13 on Saturday night.

The Aggies' win, coupled with Eastern Washington's 35-34 loss at home against Weber State, puts UC Davis and EWU into a tie for third place in the Big Sky Conference.

Hastings's 1-yard touchdown pass to Carson Crawford finished a nine-play, 74-yard drive with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter that capped the scoring.

Hastings also had a 9-yard TD pass to C.J. Hutton late in the second that gave UC Davis (7-1, 4-1) a 10-7 lead at the break. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 210 yards. Gilliam carried the ball 24 times that included a 30-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

Spencer Brasch threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Evan Burkhart in the second quarter for Cal Poly (1-6, 0-4). Matt Hoffman kicked field goals from 26 and 28 yards to pull the Mustangs to 17-13 with 7:15 remaining in the third quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-24 13:36 GMT+08:00

