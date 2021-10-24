Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fresno State holds off Nevada for 34-32 win

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 11:26
Fresno State holds off Nevada for 34-32 win

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, Jordan Mims ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and Fresno State beat Nevada 34-32 on Saturday.

Down 34-26, Nevada's Carson Strong threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Cole Turner to cut the deficit to two points with two seconds left, but the 2-point conversion attempt was caught out of the back of the end zone. The Wolf Pack recovered the onside kick but time expired in the scramble for the ball.

Ronnie Rivers' 64-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left in the first quarter gave the Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-3 lead and they led the rest of the way.

The game featured the two-highest scoring teams in the conference. The teams combined for 984 yards of total offense.

Strong completed 49 of 61 pass attempts for 476 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolf Pack (5-2, 2-1).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-24 13:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan