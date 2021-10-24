Alexa
Hale runs for 253, 4 TDs as Central Arkansas tops Lamar

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 11:18
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Darius Hale rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns and Central Arkansas rolled to a 49-38 victory over Lamar in the ASUN-WAC Challenge on Saturday.

Hale helped stake the Bears (3-4, 2-2) to a 35-7 halftime lead with a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter and scoring runs of 2 and 69 yards in the second. His rushing total is second all-time in school history — trailing only Blake Veasley's 292-yard effort against Lamar in 2015. Hale's final TD run was a 67-yarder that put Central Arkansas up 49-23 with 3:36 left in the third quarter. Hale did his damage on 22 carries. Kylin James added 112 yards and a TD on 11 carries as the Bears piled up 350 yards on the ground. James also threw a 42-yard TD pass to Tyler Hudson to cap a 21-point first quarter. Breylin Smith was 17-of-30 passing for 149 yards with one interception.

Mike Chandler completed 9 of 16 passes for 152 yards and two TDs for the Cardinals (1-5, 0-3). He also ran for a score. Jalen Dummett ran for 125 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

Updated : 2021-10-24 13:35 GMT+08:00

