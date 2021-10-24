US, Taiwan officials discuss Taiwan's global participation in virtual meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) held a virtual meeting on Friday (Oct. 22) to discuss strategies to increase Taiwan’s international participation.

The U.S. – Taiwan Working Group Meeting on International Organizations aimed to find ways to facilitate the East Asian nation’s participation in the U.N. and its ability to contribute its knowledge and experience to address global issues, according to a U.S. Department of State press release.

U.S. officials reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization and the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and considered ways to promote Taiwan’s ability to help find solutions to international challenges. They praised the expansion of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework as proof of the country’s “willingness and capacity to address global challenges through multilateral collaboration,” per the press release.

Participants included AIT Deputy Director Jeremy Cornforth, TECRO Deputy Representative Wang Liang-yu (王良玉), and other high-level representatives from the U.S. Department of State and Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.