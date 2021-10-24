Alexa
Big finish powers Prairie View A&M to 48-21 rout of Southern

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 10:43
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jawon Pass threw for 280 yards, Lyndemian Brooks ran for another 108 and Prairie View A&M pulled away in the second half to defeat Southern 48-21 on Saturday night.

Prairie View (6-1, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 21-14 midway through the third quarter before finishing with a stretch of five scores in five possessions. Luis Reyes kicked a short field goal, Pass threw to Evan Fairs for a 56-yard touchdown, Jaden Stewart and Brooks scored on short runs and Reyes added another field goal to make the score 48-14 with 2:14 left to play.

Pass completed 19 of 27 passes and had two TD throws. Stewart added 83 yards rushing with two scores. Brooks also scored twice.

Glendon McDaniel was 14-of-22 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Jaguars (3-4, 2-2). They were held to 250 yards, compared to 506 of total offense for the Panthers.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-24 12:10 GMT+08:00

